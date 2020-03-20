Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

