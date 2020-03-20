Xilinx, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

