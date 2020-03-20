Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $42,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $30.62 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

