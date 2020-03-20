Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:FC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of -771.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 161.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

