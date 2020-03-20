Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce sales of $53.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $54.00 million. QCR posted sales of $48.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $221.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $232.70 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $234.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $450.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 26.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 73.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

