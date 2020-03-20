Zacks: InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given $35.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $502.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,690,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

