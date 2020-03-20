Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.69 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter.

