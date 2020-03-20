Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $38.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,960.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.