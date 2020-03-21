20,700 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,420 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

