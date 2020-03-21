33,383 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.