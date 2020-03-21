41,418 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in KB Home by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 857,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KB Home by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

KB Home stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

