5,312 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

