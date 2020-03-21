AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AAON stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AAON by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

