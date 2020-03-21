Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 3731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.