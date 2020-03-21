ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 167.18% and a negative net margin of 164.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

