Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Trading Up 23.6%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was up 23.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31, approximately 471,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 844,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

