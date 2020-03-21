Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

