AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

