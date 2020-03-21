ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.90

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.90 ($2.77) and last traded at A$4.06 ($2.88), with a volume of 378229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.36 ($3.09).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.41. The stock has a market cap of $794.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.58.

About ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

