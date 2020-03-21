Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

