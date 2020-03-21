AltaCorp Capital Upgrades Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to “Outperform”

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$205.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$200.00. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$144.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52.

