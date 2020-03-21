Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,694 shares of company stock worth $13,639,577 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

