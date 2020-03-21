Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

APH stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

