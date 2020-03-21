Analysts Anticipate Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $51.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Benefytt Technologies an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.97. Benefytt Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

