Analysts Anticipate CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.48 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.69%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,233 shares of company stock valued at $141,431. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

