Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.87%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

