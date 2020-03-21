Analyzing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 8.30% 25.84% 8.16% Inovalon 1.13% 9.12% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CSG Systems International and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inovalon 1 2 3 0 2.33

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $19.43, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Inovalon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.26 $82.77 million $3.04 12.59 Inovalon $642.41 million 3.36 $7.78 million $0.41 33.93

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalon. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Inovalon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

