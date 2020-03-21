Ann C. Menard Purchases 10,000 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) insider Ann C. Menard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

