Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $54,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,213,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,370,000 after acquiring an additional 298,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.69 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

