Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

