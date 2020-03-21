Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

