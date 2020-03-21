AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 442,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $258,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.81. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $200.19 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,150. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

