AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 854,631 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 854,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Baxter International worth $188,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

