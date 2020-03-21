ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.90%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

