Arrow Electronics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Arrow Electronics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

ARW opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $86.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

