Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARTNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th.

ARTNA stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

