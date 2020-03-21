Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 856,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.85%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.