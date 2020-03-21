Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

TEAM stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

