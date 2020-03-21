Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

