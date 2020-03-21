Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

