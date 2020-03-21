Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,632.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,109 shares of company stock worth $71,663,260.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.