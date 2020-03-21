Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $68.82 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

