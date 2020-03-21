B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

NCMI stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $148.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.15%. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.