B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Imax in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

IMAX stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $441.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Lister purchased 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Imax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Imax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

