B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

