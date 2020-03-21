B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

