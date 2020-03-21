Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $173.56

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.56 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 357645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.84).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.25 ($4.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,018.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

