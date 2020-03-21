Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

NYSE BSMX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter worth about $644,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 170,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,120,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,810,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.