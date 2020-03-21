Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.