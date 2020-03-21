Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.76% of Verisk Analytics worth $187,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

